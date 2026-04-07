Trump White House calls out "deranged leftists" for pushing "vicious" rumors about his absence
Washington DC - President Donald Trump and the White House recently chastised the "radical left" for questioning where he was after he avoided the public eye for several days.
On Monday, the White House shared a press release accusing "deranged leftists" of spreading "vicious, fabricated conspiracy theories about a nonexistent 'health crisis.'"
The administration insisted that the president went MIA because he was busy overseeing the rescue of a US pilot whose jet was shot down by Iranian missiles.
"Fueled by unhinged fringe accounts on social media garnering millions of views, collapsing liberal outlets turned internet gossip into front-page 'news,' dishonestly framing it as a full-blown scandal – all while completely ignoring President Trump's ironclad leadership and the triumphant success of our troops," the release lamented.
The release included a "Wall of Shame" featuring more than two dozen screenshots of headlines and social media posts speculating on his absence – though most news outlets were simply reporting on administration officials responding to the rumors, and most social media users noted the news was unconfirmed.
The screenshots of remarks that stated the rumors as fact largely came from what were clearly bot or troll accounts.
Trump lashes out after public absence sparked social media frenzy
When Trump avoided the public eye for several days starting last Wednesday, rumors that the 79-year-old – whose age and health have been of heavy concern in recent months – was admitted to nearby Walter Reed Hospital spread online.
He finally made an appearance on Sunday for a press conference to deliver an update on the rescue, during which he threatened to jail journalists who reported a second crew member of the fighter jet was missing if they didn't give up their anonymous source.
"We think we'll be able to find it out because we're going to go to the media company that released it, and we're going to say, 'national security, give it up or go to jail,'" Trump said.
Cover photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP