Trump White House calls out "deranged leftists" for pushing "vicious" rumors about his absence

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and the White House recently chastised the "radical left" for questioning where he was after he avoided the public eye for several days.

In a statement on Monday, the White House criticized the "radical left" for spreading rumors that President Donald Trump suffered a medical crisis. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Monday, the White House shared a press release accusing "deranged leftists" of spreading "vicious, fabricated conspiracy theories about a nonexistent 'health crisis.'"

The administration insisted that the president went MIA because he was busy overseeing the rescue of a US pilot whose jet was shot down by Iranian missiles.

"Fueled by unhinged fringe accounts on social media garnering millions of views, collapsing liberal outlets turned internet gossip into front-page 'news,' dishonestly framing it as a full-blown scandal – all while completely ignoring President Trump's ironclad leadership and the triumphant success of our troops," the release lamented.

The release included a "Wall of Shame" featuring more than two dozen screenshots of headlines and social media posts speculating on his absence – though most news outlets were simply reporting on administration officials responding to the rumors, and most social media users noted the news was unconfirmed.

The screenshots of remarks that stated the rumors as fact largely came from what were clearly bot or troll accounts.