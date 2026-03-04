Gina Hinojosa to go head to head with Greg Abbott after Texas governor primary win

Austin, Texas - Gina Hinojosa is the 2026 Democratic nominee to take on Republican incumbent Greg Abbott for governor of Texas .

Hinojosa (52) handily won the Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, while Abbott (68) unsurprisingly gained the Republican nomination for reelection.

"It’s official: We’re facing off against Greg Abbott in November. But I’ve gone up against Abbott before – and won – so I know with the power of working Texans on my side, we can end his era of corruption," Hinojosa posted on X on Tuesday night.

Originally from the Rio Grande Valley, Hinojosa currently represents the 49th district in the Texas House. Before that, she worked as a civil rights and union lawyer.

Abbott – the longest-serving incumbent governor in the US – is seeking a fourth term in office, with the backing of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Abbott shared a "Governor Hot Wheels" cartoon on X with the simple caption: "It’s time to rev up the engines."