Gina Hinojosa to go head to head with Greg Abbott after Texas governor primary win
Austin, Texas - Gina Hinojosa is the 2026 Democratic nominee to take on Republican incumbent Greg Abbott for governor of Texas.
Hinojosa (52) handily won the Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, while Abbott (68) unsurprisingly gained the Republican nomination for reelection.
"It’s official: We’re facing off against Greg Abbott in November. But I’ve gone up against Abbott before – and won – so I know with the power of working Texans on my side, we can end his era of corruption," Hinojosa posted on X on Tuesday night.
Originally from the Rio Grande Valley, Hinojosa currently represents the 49th district in the Texas House. Before that, she worked as a civil rights and union lawyer.
Abbott – the longest-serving incumbent governor in the US – is seeking a fourth term in office, with the backing of President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, Abbott shared a "Governor Hot Wheels" cartoon on X with the simple caption: "It’s time to rev up the engines."
Can Hinojosa oust Abbott to become Texas' first Democratic governor in over three decades? Voters will have their say in the general election on November 3.
Cover photo: Collage: JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP