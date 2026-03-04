James Talarico declared winner of Texas' Democratic Senate primary over Jasmine Crockett

Austin, Texas - James Talarico has been declared by multiple outlets the winner of Texas ' closely watched Democratic primary for US Senate, defeating Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

US Senate candidate James Talarico speaks during his Democratic primary election night party in Austin, Texas, on March 4, 2026. © REUTERS

The Associated Press has called the race for Talarico, showing him with 53.1% of the vote with 86% of ballots counted. Crockett followed with 45.6%.

"AP declared Talarico the winner after seeing enough Election Day votes to confirm he would stay above the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff. At the time of the call, Talarico had won a majority of advance ballots and ballots cast on Election Day," the outlet's decision team explained.

"Crockett had the lead around Dallas and Houston, but she was not winning updates in those counties by enough to suggest a runoff was possible."

"James Talarico is the future of the Democratic Party. He unites working people of all kinds to take on the billionaires who are making life unaffordable," said Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar, who on Tuesday easily won his primary to represent Texas' 37th district.

"He’s going to show Texas Republicans how powerful working people are when we stand together. On to victory in November."

On the Republican side, incumbent Senator John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are headed to a May 26 runoff. The winner of that contest will face Talarico in the general election on November 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.