Texas primary voting opens, kicking off crucial midterm fight over Trump's agenda

Houston, Texas - Americans cast the first ballots of the primary season on Tuesday, kicking off a midterm cycle that could redraw the political map in Washington – and shape how Donald Trump spends the remainder of his presidency.

Texas anchors the opening slate, with voters in the second-largest state selecting their candidates in high-profile Senate primaries, offering an early test of how both parties position themselves for Trump's final two years.

For Republicans, the priority is steering clear of polarizing nominees who excite the base but repel swing voters. Democrats are debating whether combative, headline-grabbing firebrands or broader populists with cross-party appeal offer the stronger path in the Trump era.

North Carolina and Arkansas will also pick candidates, with primary winners from across the US facing off in November as voters choose every member of the House of Representatives, 35 of the Senate's 100 seats, and a slew of governors.

The outcome will determine whether Trump continues with a friendly Capitol Hill at his back or faces a Democratic majority empowered to stall legislation and scrutinize his administration.

"Donald Trump is front and center in all of these primaries, whether the candidates like it or not," said Peter Loge, a professor of political communication at George Washington University.

Republicans enter the season defending a 53–47 edge in the Senate and a paper-thin majority in the House.