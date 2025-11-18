AOC deals blow to progressive star Chi Ossé's primary challenge to Hakeem Jeffries
New York, New York - New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she would not support a primary challenger to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
New York City Council Member Chi Ossé on Monday filed paperwork to run for Congress in the state's 8th district, represented by Jeffries since 2013.
AOC told Axios on Monday that she was "not aware" of Ossé's challenge.
"I certainly don't think a primary challenge to the leader is a good idea right now," she said.
Ossé, like AOC, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America after rejoining the NYC chapter earlier this year. He previously left the group in 2020 shortly after joining, saying he "wasn't aligned with the organization itself."
The 27-year-old was a Black Lives Matter organizer who has represented the 36th district in the New York City Council since January 2022.
Jeffries has faced growing criticism from the left for his steadfast support for Israel amid the US-backed atrocities in Palestine.
The House minority leader has also been accused of failing to take effective, progressive measures to challenge Republicans' rightwing agenda in Congress.
The 55-year-old waited months before endorsing Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor – signaling deep divides within the party and its base. The 34-year-old went on to win the general election in a race that saw record voter turnout.
Ossé was a prominent backer of Mamdani's mayoral bid, leading a rally and canvassing efforts for his fellow Democrat.
Chi Ossé accuses Democratic Party leadership of failures
Nevertheless, Mamdani also gave a tepid response to the prospect of an Ossé challenge to Jeffries.
"I believe that there are many ways right here in New York City to both deliver on an affordability agenda and take on the authoritarian administration in the White House," the mayor-elect told reporters during an appearance at a food bank in the Bronx on Monday.
"The Democratic Party's leadership is not only failing to effectively fight back against Donald Trump, they have also failed to deliver a vision that we can all believe in," Ossé said in a statement to Axios.
"These failures are some of the many reasons why I am currently exploring a potential run for New York's 8th Congressional District."
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP, Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP