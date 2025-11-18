AOC deals blow to progressive star Chi Ossé's primary challenge to Hakeem Jeffries

New York, New York - New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said she would not support a primary challenger to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (c.) has said she would not back a primary challenge to Hakeem Jeffries (l.) after New York City Council Member Chi Ossé filed paperwork to run against the House minority leader. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP, Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

New York City Council Member Chi Ossé on Monday filed paperwork to run for Congress in the state's 8th district, represented by Jeffries since 2013.

AOC told Axios on Monday that she was "not aware" of Ossé's challenge.

"I certainly don't think a primary challenge to the leader is a good idea right now," she said.

Ossé, like AOC, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America after rejoining the NYC chapter earlier this year. He previously left the group in 2020 shortly after joining, saying he "wasn't aligned with the organization itself."

The 27-year-old was a Black Lives Matter organizer who has represented the 36th district in the New York City Council since January 2022.

Jeffries has faced growing criticism from the left for his steadfast support for Israel amid the US-backed atrocities in Palestine.

The House minority leader has also been accused of failing to take effective, progressive measures to challenge Republicans' rightwing agenda in Congress.

The 55-year-old waited months before endorsing Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor – signaling deep divides within the party and its base. The 34-year-old went on to win the general election in a race that saw record voter turnout.

Ossé was a prominent backer of Mamdani's mayoral bid, leading a rally and canvassing efforts for his fellow Democrat.