Trump-endorsed Louisiana congressional candidate was previously accused of rape

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - A Republican congressional candidate in Louisiana who has President Donald Trump 's endorsement was accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2007.

President Donald Trump (r.) endorsed Blake Miguez for Congress, despite the Louisiana state senator being previously accused of rape. © Collage: senate.la.gov & AFP/Jim Watson

"It is my Great Honor to endorse MAGA Warrior, Blake Miguez," Trump wrote on Truth Social on February 4.

"Blake Miguez has my Complete and Total Endorsement... HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Miguez, a Louisiana state senator, latched onto the endorsement, thanking Trump on X and saying: "Louisiana deserves true, America First representation in Washington to back the MAGA agenda."

An investigation published by the Atlantic on Wednesday, however, revealed that Miguez was the subject of an accusation of sexual assault in 2007 that was reported the same day it had allegedly occurred.

The police report, obtained by the magazine, revealed that Miguez's ex-girlfriend accused him of rape and abuse, alleging that he locked her in the bedroom, took away the key, and even physically held her down while they were living together. She also claimed that the 44-year-old raped her and then chased after her when she fled.

Following the incident, a police officer took the woman to a hospital for a rape kit examination. Although she decided ultimately not to press charges, she wrote in a police statement: "I called 911 cause I honestly was/am scared!"

The accusations have been denied by Miguez's campaign, who, in response to questions from the Guardian, forwarded an email sent by the woman's father, who accused her of lying about the assault and having a "drug problem."