Gavin Newsom holds massive lead over Kamala Harris in 2028 California primary poll

Sacramento, California - A new 2028 presidential primary poll found that California Governor Gavin Newsom is leading former Vice President Kamala Harris by a considerable amount.

A recent poll found California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) leading former Vice President Kamala Harris in a potential 2028 Democratic presidential primary race. © Collage: Big Event Media & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A recent UC Berkeley Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research/POLITICO poll – which surveyed 1,004 registered voters in California between February 25 and March 3 – found Newsom at the head of the pack at 28%, while Harris trailed in second at 14%.

The two were followed by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at 12%, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 11%, and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly at 5%.

The results come after Harris ran a shortened campaign against Donald Trump in 2024 after then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the race with just over three months until Election Day.

She ultimately lost by more than two million votes. Of the voters surveyed, 41% said they would be excited if Harris were to run again.

Since Trump's re-election, Newsom has made headlines for adopting the strategy of using the president's aggressive social media tactics against him.

It has become wildly popular among the Democratic base, as his methods clearly bother Trump.

"All Democrats want to beat Trump, and Newsom has pushed himself to be the most visible opponent among the potential Democratic candidates," said Jack Citrin, the co-director of the poll.

"Harris, in some ways, is old news," he added.