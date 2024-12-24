Bill Clinton hospitalized after suffering latest health scare

Washington DC - Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Monday after developing a fever, his office said.

Bill Clinton, the 42nd US president, was hospitalized on Monday after "developing a fever," according to his deputy chief of staff. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"President Clinton was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," the 78-year-old's deputy chief of staff Angel Urena posted on X, adding Clinton "remains in good spirits."

Clinton was previously hospitalized for five nights in October 2021 due to a blood infection.

In 2004, at the age of 58, he underwent a quadruple bypass operation after doctors found signs of extensive heart disease. He had stents implanted in his coronary artery six years later.

The health scare motivated Clinton to make lifestyle changes, including adopting a vegetarian diet, and he has since spoken publicly about his efforts to improve.

The Democrat's health last made headlines in November 2022 when he tested positive for Covid-19. He said at the time that his symptoms were "mild" and he was "grateful to be vaccinated and boosted."

Clinton was actively involved in Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential run, appearing at campaign events, where he sometimes made controversial comments about Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza.