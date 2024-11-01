Jill Stein slams Bill Clinton's attempt to justify Israel's genocide in Palestine
Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein is once again urging Americans to reject the two-party system after ex-president Bill Clinton made a racist, pro-Israel speech during a rally for Kamala Harris in the battleground state of Michigan.
"In Michigan for Kamala Harris, Bill Clinton justified Israel's mass slaughter of Palestinians, saying 'Hamas will force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself,'" Stein posted on social media on Thursday.
"Both war parties are saying they won't stop the killing. Use your vote to demand an end to genocide now!" she added.
Stein's comments followed a speech by former Democratic President Bill Clinton during a Wednesday campaign event for Harris in Michigan in which he spoke about Israeli violence in the Middle East.
"I understand why young Palestinians and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died. I get that," Clinton said while addressing Arab-American voters.
"But if you lived in one of those kibbutzim in Israel right next to Gaza, where the people there were the most pro-friendship with Palestine, most pro-two-state solution of any of the Israeli communities – were the ones right next to Gaza. And Hamas butchered them," he continued in reference to the events of October 7, which took place amid decades of Israeli occupation.
The former president went on to suggest that Israel – an apartheid regime – has had no choice but to kill thousands of innocent Palestinian people in the last year.
"It isn’t how many we’ve had to kill. Because Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded by civilians, they’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself," Clinton claimed, echoing Israeli government and military propaganda.
Bill Clinton fuels outrage over US support for Israeli human rights abuses
Israeli forces have slaughtered at least 43,259 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, likely upwards of 186,000 as of July.
The Biden-Harris administration continues to provide diplomatic cover and billions of dollars' worth of weapons and military equipment to Israel, sparking mounting accusations of complicity in genocide.
Since launching her 2024 bid for president, Harris has repeatedly reaffirmed her commitment to Israel and said she does not support an arms embargo – alienating many Americans outraged over the ongoing atrocities in the Middle East.
Clinton's remarks in Michigan on Wednesday only added to the pain and anger.
The Abandon Harris Campaign, which has endorsed Stein for president, stated, "This captures the essence of the Democratic Party: a party that engages in the same racism, injustice, violence, and oppression as the Republican Party, but in a polished way that's easily digestible."
"It’s not Trump’s transgressions that liberals find unacceptable – it’s that he exposes what the United States is truly about," the group said.
Robert Shaw, government affairs director with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), told Al Jazeera, "Bill Clinton’s callous and dishonest attempt to justify the Israeli government’s attacks on civilians in Gaza was as insulting as it was Islamophobic."
CAIR released polling data in September showing Harris pulling just 12% of Muslim voters in Michigan – to Stein's astounding 40%.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire