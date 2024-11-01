Jill Stein slams Bill Clinton's attempt to justify Israel's genocide in Palestine

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein is once again urging Americans to reject the two-party system after ex-president Bill Clinton made a racist, pro-Israel speech during a rally for Kamala Harris in the battleground state of Michigan.

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein speaks at a rally outside the New York Public Library branch on Fifth Avenue calling for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"In Michigan for Kamala Harris, Bill Clinton justified Israel's mass slaughter of Palestinians, saying 'Hamas will force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself,'" Stein posted on social media on Thursday.

"Both war parties are saying they won't stop the killing. Use your vote to demand an end to genocide now!" she added.

Stein's comments followed a speech by former Democratic President Bill Clinton during a Wednesday campaign event for Harris in Michigan in which he spoke about Israeli violence in the Middle East.

"I understand why young Palestinians and Arab Americans in Michigan think too many people have died. I get that," Clinton said while addressing Arab-American voters.

"But if you lived in one of those kibbutzim in Israel right next to Gaza, where the people there were the most pro-friendship with Palestine, most pro-two-state solution of any of the Israeli communities – were the ones right next to Gaza. And Hamas butchered them," he continued in reference to the events of October 7, which took place amid decades of Israeli occupation.

The former president went on to suggest that Israel – an apartheid regime – has had no choice but to kill thousands of innocent Palestinian people in the last year.

"It isn’t how many we’ve had to kill. Because Hamas makes sure that they’re shielded by civilians, they’ll force you to kill civilians if you want to defend yourself," Clinton claimed, echoing Israeli government and military propaganda.