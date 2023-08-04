Are Trump's legal bills emptying his campaign coffers?

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has been burning through millions of dollars as he faces an onslaught of legal bills from the investigations threatening his presidential election bid – with some sources of funding drying up fast.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on August 3, 2023, after his arraignment in court in the 2020 election probe. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The former US president is hardly strapped for cash, as his joint fundraising committee brought in $54 million during the first half of 2023 – more than any of his Republican primary rivals in next year's election.



But critics say new financial filings demonstrate how his spiraling legal woes are making a significant dent in a war chest that could be going to TV spots, rallies, and other campaign events as he bids for a second term.

The Save America political action committee (PAC) Trump founded disclosed this week that it was down to its last $4 million by the end of June – loose change in campaign finance terms – after spending more than $20 million on legal fees.

Trump has a wide berth to spend vast sums on lawyers, and there is no question of criminal wrongdoing in doing so, but Washington watchers have questioned whether campaign donors should be expected to pick up such tabs.

"If you're sending Trump money, it's almost exclusively going to his personal legal fees," said attorney and conservative political writer A.G. Hamilton. "Which also means they are going to have practically nothing left over for spending on turnout efforts to compete with Democrats in key states."

Trump's latest indictment over his push to overturn the 2020 election will further strain resources, with legal bills now his PAC's largest expense as the billionaire faces indictments in Florida, New York, and Washington.