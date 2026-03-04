Hegseth says US torpedoed Iranian warship in Indian Ocean: "We are fighting to win"

Washington DC - A US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, touting the deadly strike as evidence of America's global reach in its war on Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Wednesday that a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship traveling in international waters. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth told reporters.

Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 crew members from the frigate IRIS Dena but that 148 other sailors were missing, with hopes low that any more would be found.

Hegseth called the attack "quiet death" and the first US sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II.

"Like in that war," he said, "we are fighting to win."

The Pentagon says one of the main aims of the US-Israeli war against Iran, launched Saturday, is to wipe out the country's navy.

Sri Lanka's foreign minister, Vijitha Herath, told parliament that the rescued Iranians were rushed to the main hospital in the island's south while two navy craft and a plane were deployed to search for others.

The frigate issued a distress call at dawn on Wednesday, and within less than an hour, a rescue vessel reached the area about 25 miles south of the southern port of Galle, the minister said.

The frigate had completely sunk, and only an oil patch remained when the navy rescue boats approached.

"We are keeping up a search, but we don't know yet what happened to the rest of the crew," a Sri Lankan defense official told AFP.