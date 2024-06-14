Artist stages protest in German city that Trump's grandad emigrated from: "America, save yourself"

Hamburg, Germany - Fifty life preservers have been hung on a bridge in front of the US consulate in Hamburg along with banners reading: "America, save yourself. Don't vote for Trump ."

A German artist set up an installation protesting Donald Trump on a bridge facing the US consulate in the German city of Hamburg. © Collage: IMAGO / Thorsten Baering & Antonin / AFP / POOL

The action – which coincided with Donald Trump's 78th birthday – was carried out by German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb and several assistants.



The 50 life preservers represent the 50 US states. Each white and red ring was labelled with concepts Trieb believes will be threatened by a second Trump term, including "peace," "rule of law," "women's rights," and "freedom of belief."

At the turn of the 20th century, Hamburg was one of the most important European emigration harbors, with hundreds of thousands boarding ships bound for the US. Among them was Donald Trump's grandfather, who left Germany for New York in 1905, having previously spent 16 years in the US.

Trieb, whose birthday is also on June 14, said: "I simply had to give him this birthday present. To him and to me. The US citizens can save themselves and us from Trump's re-election by voting for democracy on November 5."