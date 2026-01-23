Barron Trump called UK police to stop domestic violence incident: "He helped save my life"

London, UK - Barron Tump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump , "saved" a woman's life after he called the police on a man who was allegedly beating her.

According to The New York Times, Matvei Rumiantsev (22), a Russian citizen, is facing charges in London, including assault, strangulation, and rape against his former partner.

During Rumiantsev's trial last week, an audio recording of Trump's call to police in January 2025 was played for the court.

"I'm calling from the US," Trump, who did not identify himself on the call, told the operator. "Uh, I just got a call from a girl, you know, she's getting beat up."

Trump vehemently refused to tell the operator how he knew the victim, repeatedly insisting "these details don't matter."

At one point, the operator tells him, "Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions?"

Trump eventually claimed he "met her on social media."

A witness statement provided by the 19-year-old was also presented in court, in which he detailed how Rumiantsev picked up the victim's phone when he tried to video call her, and moments later, he saw her "getting hit while crying."