Trump claims he has "absolute right" to charge tariffs in another form

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday he had the authority to impose duties despite the US Supreme Court last month striking down his global tariffs.

President Donald Trump walks as he arrives back at the White House in Washington DC on March 15, 2026. © REUTERS

"I have the absolute right to charge TARIFFS in another form, and have already started to do so," he said in a long post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump imposed a 10% tariff on US imports via executive order shortly after the Supreme Court ruling.

Washington launched new trade probes last week into 60 economies including China, the EU, and Japan, which will look into "failures to take action on forced labor" and whether they burden or restrict US commerce.

Trump's post came hours after Beijing urged Washington to "immediately correct its erroneous ways" as the two countries began a new round of negotiations.

Beijing's commerce ministry called the latest US investigations "extremely unilateral, arbitrary and discriminatory," accusing Washington of "attempting to construct trade barriers."

Chinese and US trade officials met in Paris on Sunday for talks that Washington has said would last two days.

Trump wrote in his post that the Supreme Court "knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this Victory for our Country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away Trillions of Dollars to Countries and Companies who have been taking advantage of the United States for decades."