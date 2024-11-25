California vows to step in if Trump kills federal electric car tax credit

Los Angeles, California - California will revive its own subsidy programs for electric vehicles if Donald Trump guts US federal tax breaks for such cars, the state's governor said Monday.

The president-elect has said repeatedly he would scrap what he called the "electric vehicle mandate" – actually a $7,500 federal rebate for anyone who purchases an EV.

Gavin Newsom, who heads the solidly Democratic state and has pitched himself as a leader of the anti-Trump political resistance, said Monday California was not "turning back" towards polluting transport.

"We will intervene if the Trump Administration eliminates the federal tax credit, doubling down on our commitment to clean air and green jobs in California," Newsom said.

"We're not turning back on a clean transportation future – we're going to make it more affordable for people to drive vehicles that don't pollute," he added.

"Consumers continue to prove the skeptics wrong – zero-emission vehicles are here to stay."

If Trump scraps the tax credit, California could revive its own Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, which ran until November 2023, granting rebates of up to $7,500 for people buying battery-powered cars, a press release said.

California leads the nation in electric vehicle adoption, and is the single biggest market in the country, representing around a third of all units sold in the US.

State figures show that more than two million so-called "zero emission vehicles" – which include fully electric vehicles as well as plug-in hybrids – have now been sold in the state, with one-in-four new cars in that category.