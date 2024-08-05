Trump now loves electric cars after Elon Musk endorsement: "I have no choice!"

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump recently shared that he now likes electric vehicles after getting support from billionaire buddy Elon Musk .

During a recent rally, presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) revealed that he now supports electric vehicles, since Elon Musk endorsed him. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & NICK OXFORD / AFP

Looks like Elon has changed The Don's mind.

During a campaign rally on Saturday, the Republican presidential candidate revealed his change of heart came after the Tesla CEO endorsed him for president last month.



"I'm for electric cars. I have to be because, you know, Elon endorsed me very strongly," Trump stated, garnering applause from the crowd.

"So, I have no choice."

Trump went on to say that he is only for them "for a small slice," and claimed he told Musk that "not everybody" had to have one.



"So we're going to get rid of that mandate, if you don't mind," Trump said. "Some people want gasoline-propelled cars, some people want a hybrid, and some people like an electric car."

Trump was referring to President Joe Biden's ongoing plan to make "50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030." It's an initiative Trump has repeatedly criticized, and has vowed to dismantle if he wins re-election.

Along with his endorsement, Musk also recently committed to providing millions of dollars every month to the pro-Trump America PAC until the November election.