Trump reportedly promises to gut environmental protections for money in meeting with top oil execs

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reportedly urged oil industry executives to raise $1 billion for his campaign, promising to reverse environmental regulations imposed by Joe Biden's administration once he is re-elected to the White House.

Donald Trump reportedly promised to reverse environmental regulation in exchange for campaign donations from top oil executives. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

The Washington Post cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the meeting, which was said to have taken place last month at Mar-a-Lago.



Contacted by AFP, Trump's campaign neither confirmed nor denied the content of the article.

"Joe Biden is controlled by environmental extremists who are trying to implement the most radical energy agenda in history and force Americans to purchase electric vehicles they can't afford," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

Biden's campaign team, in turn, accused Trump of "selling out working families to Big Oil for campaign checks."

The Post said Trump pledged to immediately end the Biden administration's freeze on permits for new liquified natural gas exports.

He also reportedly told the energy executives – about two dozen from companies including Venture Global, Cheniere Energy, Chevron, and Exxon – he would auction off more oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico and reverse restrictions on drilling in the Alaskan Arctic.