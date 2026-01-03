Colombia's Gustavo Petro sends troops to Venezuelan border after US attack

Bogota, Colombia - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Saturday he ordered the deployment of military forces to the border with Venezuela, whose president, Nicolas Maduro, was abducted following a US attack ordered by Donald Trump .

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has deployed troops to the border with Venezuela, where the US launched an attack that led to the abduction of Nicolas Maduro. © Collage: REUTERS & SERGIO YATE / AFP

Petro described the US assault as an "assault on the sovereignty" of Latin America and said they would result in a humanitarian crisis

While proposing that the situation could be resolved through "dialogue," the leftist president said on X that he had also ordered the "deployment of the security forces" to the Venezuelan border.

Making no mention of Maduro's kidnapping – announced by Trump on Truth Social – Petro also shared a video showing a bombed-out car along with the caption: "Civilian victims."

Earlier, he had requested an "immediate" meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the UN to "establish the international legality of the aggression" by the US.

Colombia holds a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council this year, which led to its call for the body to be convened.

Petro has been a vocal critic of Trump. He added in other posts to social media that he had put measures in place to "preserve stability at the border."

An AFP reporter observed normal conditions at the main crossing between the two countries.

Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez said the security forces had activated "all capacities" to prevent "any attempted terrorist attack" at the border by groups such as the National Liberation Army.

As part of his professed anti-drug strategy, Trump recently said he would not rule out strikes ON Colombia, which Petro condemned as a threat of invasion.