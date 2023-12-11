Donald Trump pulls U-turn in New York fraud trial: "Nothing more to say"

Donald Trump changed his mind about testifying in his own defense in his New York fraud case on Monday, announcing that he has "nothing more to say."

New York, New York - Donald Trump changed his mind about testifying in his own defense in his New York fraud case on Monday, he said, announcing that he will not take the stand as expected because he has "nothing more to say."

Donald Trump (c.) said he would not testify again in his New York civil fraud trial because he has "nothing more to say." © REUTERS The 77-year-old posted the surprise statement on Truth Social on Sunday, adding that he has "already testified to everything" in the ongoing trial against him, his eldest sons Don Jr. and Eric, and other Trump Organization executives.

Trump was questioned last month by the prosecution, which has accused him and the other defendants of exaggerating the value of their real estate assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms. For four hours on November 6, Trump sparred with prosecutors – with his acrimonious answers at times earning rebukes from Judge Arthur Engoron, who warned the current Republican front-runner that "this is not a political rally." Donald Trump Donald Trump claims he "will save democracy" from Joe Biden in new speech On Sunday, Trump said that he had already testified "very successfully & conclusively" in the case.

Trump's business empire in danger

Trump has sparred frequently with Judge Arthur Engoron (l.), who has imposed a partial gag order on the ex-president. © REUTERS The Trump real estate empire has been put in jeopardy by the civil suit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and one of a slew of serious legal actions facing Trump ahead of next year's presidential vote. Even before opening arguments, Engoron ruled that James's office had already shown "conclusive evidence" that the ex-president had overstated his net worth on financial documents by between $812 million and $2.2 billion between 2014 and 2021. As a result, the judge ordered the liquidation of the companies managing the assets in question, such as the Trump Tower and 40 Wall Street skyscrapers in Manhattan – a decision currently under appeal. Donald Trump Donald Trump's expert witness in fraud trial paid massive amounts to defend him The trial concerns several other crimes, including insurance fraud, and the financial penalty sought by the Attorney General's office of $250 million. Since the start of the trial, which opened October 2, the billionaire Republican has denounced the proceedings as a partisan "witch hunt." At one point during his previous testimony, a visibly angry Engoron told Trump's lawyer, Christopher Kise, to "control your client." Engoron has also slapped Trump with $15,000 in fines for violating a partial gag order, imposed after he insulted the judge's law clerk on social media.