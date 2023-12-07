Donald Trump lashes out as he returns to court in New York fraud trial

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump was back in court on Thursday for his New York civil trial on fraud allegations, once again condemning the process as unfair.

Donald Trump lashed out on social media before returning to court in New York on Thursday. © DAVID DEE DELGADO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and his two eldest sons are accused of inflating the value of their real estate assets to receive more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.



Trump lashed out on social media ahead of the hearing, saying his "case was decided against me before it even started."

During the trial, Trump has called the judge in the case, Arthur Engoron, "crazy" and "unhinged" and denounced New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black, as "corrupt" and "racist."

Trump, who testified on November 6 and is expected to again take the witness stand on December 11, was in court as a spectator on Thursday.

He wore a dark blue suit with a red tie and decried the process as he made his way into court. "This is a witch hunt, and it's a very corrupt trial," he told reporters.

Inside, Trump flipped through papers while his legal team questioned a witness on the stand, accountancy professor Eli Bartov, who gave evidence to support Trump's case that he had not inflated his worth.