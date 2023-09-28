Donald Trump's last-minute attempts fail to delay New York fraud trial

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump on Thursday lost his last-ditch attempt to delay his mammoth fraud trial, as New York Attorney General Letitia James informed the court she plans to put him on the witness stand.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump lost his last-ditch attempt to delay his mammoth fraud trial in New York. © Matthew Hatcher / AFP

A midlevel state appeals court, in a brief order, lifted a temporary pause of the trial scheduled to start next week in the suit accusing Trump, his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and top executives, including his convicted CFO Allen Weisselberg and Controller Jeffrey McConney of committing rampant fraud in New York's real estate market.

The decision clears the way for the trial to start Monday, barring another appeal from Trump in the interim.

"We are ready for trial and look forward to presenting the rest of our case," AG spokeswoman Delaney Kempner said in a statement.

The ruling concerned appeals proceedings Trump brought against James and Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron this month, seeking to delay the trial's start in a petition challenging their authority.

It didn't include any determinations on Trump's allegations, which it will consider in the coming weeks.