Trump demands Netflix fire Susan Rice from board of directors or "pay the consequences"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently threatened Netflix, demanding they fire former United Nations ambassador Susan Rice from their board of directors.

President Donald Trump (r.) shared a social media post calling on Netflix to fire Susan Rice from their board of directors. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP

On Sunday, the president shared a Truth Social post demanding Netflix "fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences."

"She's got no talent or skills – Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what???" he added.

The message included a screenshot of a post from far-right conservative commentator Laura Loomer, who called on the president to "kill the merger."

Trump's demand came after Rice – who has worked under former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama – argued in a recent interview that Democrats won't "forgive and forget" companies that "take a knee" to Trump.

Rice was referencing how the president has been threatening and suing several major institutions and companies to force them to comply with his demands.

Netflix is currently in the process of agreeing to a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, which is being overseen by Trump's Department of Justice.

In an interview with the BBC, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos dismissed Trump's comments, arguing, "This is a business deal. It's not a political deal."