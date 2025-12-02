Donald Trump's love for golf reportedly costing US taxpayers approximately 100 million dollars

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is reportedly well on track to double the millions of dollars he spent on golf outings during his first term in office.

A recent report found that President Donald Trump is on track to double the amount he has spent on golfing in his second term compared to his first. © Collage: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

In a recent analysis, the HuffPost found that Trump's golf trips have cost US taxpayers somewhere around $70.8 million since he was reelected back in January.

Last Wednesday, the president traveled from Washington DC to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, his 16th trip this term.

With his regular use of Air Force One – which costs $273,063 per hour to fly – and necessary security measures, the trip costs $3.4 million each way.

Trump also regularly travels to his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, which costs about $1.1 million each. Earlier this year, he also promoted the opening of his new course in Aberdeen, Scotland, a trip that cost $10 million.

In their analysis, the HuffPost referred to a Government Accountability Office report released in 2019, which recounted Trump's golf trips during his first term in office.