Judge warns jurors to treat Barron Trump's heroic domestic violence story with caution

London, UK - A judge overseeing an assault trial has told jurors to treat evidence related to Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump , with caution.

A judge recently told a UK court not to rely on an emergency phone call from Barron Trump as evidence in a domestic violence trial. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Trump "saved" a woman's life after he called the police on her partner, Matvei Rumiantsev (22), who was allegedly beating her.

According to the BBC, the judge overseeing Rumiantsev's trial warned jurors on Monday that the story of Barron's supposedly heroic call may be "mistaken or biased" by his friendship with Rumiantsev's partner, and should not be relied on as a basis for a conviction.

The judge pointed out that Trump - who refused to identify himself or give details as to his relationship to the victim while on the call - has not testified under oath or been cross-examined.

"If he had done so, no doubt he could have been asked about things such as whether he ever got a good view of what happened, whether he actually saw [the complainant] being assaulted, or jumped to this conclusion on the basis of her screams," the judge argued.

"He might also have been asked whether his perception was biased because he was close friends with [the complainant]."