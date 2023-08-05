Prosecutors seek protective order after Donald Trump's social media threat

Washington DC - Prosecutors have asked a judge to limit information Donald Trump can publicly discuss regarding the latest indictments against him, citing a threatening post by the ex-president, which his campaign defended Saturday as "political speech."

Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the charges against Trump for seeking to overturn the 2020 election, filed a motion Friday evening urging a federal judge to impose a protective order regarding discovery evidence to prevent the former president from revealing details about the case.

The new development came just hours after Trump defied a judge who had warned him not to discuss the case with any potential witnesses and posted what is being seen as a blatant threat on his social media platform.

"IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" Trump posted Friday on Truth Social.

The 2024 presidential candidate has pleaded not guilty to the four election conspiracy and obstruction charges - the most serious in the multiple cases he faces.

The aggressive, all-caps social media post was cited and displayed in Smith's motion to US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, which referenced Trump's previous history of attacking people who were connected to criminal cases against him.

"All the proposed order seeks to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public," Smith and his team wrote in the motion.