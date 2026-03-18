Trump spends Iran war news conference boasting about White House decór: "You see the nice gold curtains?"

Washington DC - It was billed as a press conference on the Iran war. But President Donald Trump seemed more interested in talking about gold decorations, before outing a lawmaker's terminal diagnosis.

Trump spent a news conference on Monday discussing things like the gold decór as the US war against Iran rages. © Annabelle GORDON / AFP

Over the course of an hour, the former property magnate spent much of his time talking about the new ballroom he is building at the White House, and the renovation of a Washington arts center he has renamed after himself.

"You see the nice gold curtains?" Trump said after brief opening remarks on the Middle East war that has roiled the global economy and left 13 US service members dead, plus several thousand in the region.

The drapes the 79-year-old president mentioned cover a window in the East Room of the White House that looks out onto the construction site for the $400 million ballroom.

"We have a magnificent ballroom being built... This whole floor will end up being a cocktail room for the ballroom before dinners," added Trump.

Monday's event was billed as a lunch for the board of the Kennedy Center, a panel which Trump handpicked to add loyalists as part of a crusade to rid what he views as left-wing influence from the storied Washington arts venue.

Trump then announced on his Truth Social network that he would be giving a "news conference" – only for the White House to make clear that he would be taking some questions from reporters, as he often does at such events.

Before questions, however, the oldest elected president in American history spoke for 40 minutes on pretty much any subject that came to mind.

The man who has built Trump-branded buildings in several cities appeared to be mainly interested in how he would decorate some of Washington's most prized real estate.

"It was painted a cheap gold, and we turned into a very expensively painted white, very heavy coat of very powerful white paint," Trump said of renovations that will keep the Kennedy Center closed for two years from July 4.

"We got rid of the gold columns, which looked always terrible. They look cheap, and they look fake – very much like the media."