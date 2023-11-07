Third Republican Debate: Donald Trump to loom over GOP from down the street

Miami, Florida - Third debate, third snub: Republica n candidates will gather in Miami Wednesday as they vie to become their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential election – once again without front-runner Donald Trump .

The ex-president, who leads the race by leaps and bounds, will skip the affair entirely and instead hold a rally down the street for supporters.

As with the last two debates, the real estate mogul says he has no need for the publicity given his large lead among his fellow Republicans.

Polling suggests he would receive a whopping 58 percent of the Republican primary vote, crushing opponents thanks to a large and loyal base which has stuck by his side through two impeachments, multiple criminal indictments, and a variety of other scandals.

Primary races begin on January 15, with the eventual winner to face off against the Democratic candidate – almost certainly President Joe Biden – in next November's presidential election.

The 77-year-old Trump's alternate event on Wednesday, a major campaign rally, will be held just outside Miami, 11 miles from the NBC set where the debate will be broadcast live at 8 PM EST.

The five debating Republicans have been forced to grapple with a now all-too-familiar question: how to make a splash while Trump sucks up all the oxygen – and media attention – out of the room?