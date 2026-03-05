Nida Allam sends warning to Democratic Party after conceding North Carolina congressional primary
Durham, North Carolina - Progressive candidate Nida Allam on Wednesday conceded the Democratic primary race to represent North Carolina's fourth congressional district to incumbent Valerie Foushee.
"Though these were not the results we hoped for, l am proud of the movement we have built, the voices we have lifted up, and the journey we have ahead," Allam said in a statement.
"The Al lobby just bought its first seat in Congress. But despite their millions in last-minute spending, corporate lobbies were only barely able to eke out a win – because of the movement this campaign built."
According to the Associate Press, Foushee won 49.2% of the vote to Allam's 48.2%, with 99% of ballots counted.
The 32-year-old Durham County commissioner previously lost the 2022 congressional primary to Foushee amid a surge of spending by pro-Israel and other dark money groups.
Foushee, who in the past benefited from millions in spending by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, pledged not to accept contributions from the lobby group this cycle. Nevertheless, the Article One PAC, which is tied to billionaire AIPAC donor Robert Granieri, spent $600,000 supporting the 69-year-old Democrat, according to Sludge.
Foushee, who sits on the House's AI commission, was also supported by the Anthropic-aligned Jobs and Democracy PAC – to the tune of $1.6 million.
Nida Allam sends message to Democratic Party
Despite the disappointing primary result, Allam saw the close margin as a sign of rising voter discontent with the Democratic establishment and sent a warning to the party.
"Voters are fired up, but they are frustrated with a Democratic establishment that fails to meet this moment by continually caving to corporate Super PACs and warmongering lobbies," she said.
"We proved that you can take on the machine without ever selling out your values – and voters are looking for leaders like that to lead this Party forward."
"While we may not have won this race, the establishment should stay on watch. Our movement sounded the alarm for future Democratic primaries throughout this cycle."
Allam is calling on voters to demand Foushee back a national moratorium on Al data centers, take a stand against forever wars and the genocide in Gaza, and fight to abolish ICE and overturn Citizens United.
"This Party has no future against Republicans if it continues to be a revolving door for corporate interests and billionaire donors. In this district alone, 60,000 voters are demanding a new direction, and our Party's leaders can ignore them at their own peril."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Nida Allam