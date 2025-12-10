Trump administration to require unprecedented access to visitors' social media history

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration plans to order visa-exempt foreign tourists to disclose their social media histories from the last five years before entering the country.

People applying for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization for the US may have to provide five years worth of social media history. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The proposal laid out in a notice published Tuesday in the Federal Register would apply to visitors from 42 countries, including Britain, France, Australia, and Japan, who do not need a visa to enter the US.

Currently, those travelers only need to apply for a waiver known as the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), which still requires them to provide certain personal details.

Under the proposed new rules, the collection of social media data would become a "mandatory" part of ESTA applications.

Applicants would need to provide their social media histories from the last five years, according to the notice.

They would also have to submit other "high-value data fields" including phone numbers from the last five years, email addresses from the past decade, personal details of family members, and biometric information.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal.

The Trump administration has severely restricted entries to the US as part of a sweeping anti-immigrant agenda.