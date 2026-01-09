Trump again hints at use of force in Greenland: "If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday again suggested the use of force to seize Greenland as he brushed aside Denmark's sovereignty over the autonomous Arctic island.

"We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not," Trump said at a White House meeting with oil executives looking to benefit in Venezuela, where the US last week overthrew the president.

"I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said when asked about Greenland.

Trump says controlling the mineral-rich island is crucial for US national security, given the rising military activity of Russia and China in the Arctic.

"We're not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland. That's what they're going to do if we don't. So we're going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way," he said.

Both countries have increased military activity in the Arctic region in recent years, but neither has laid any claim to the vast icy island.

Denmark and other European allies have voiced shock at Trump's threats to take control of Greenland, where the US already has a military base.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned that an invasion of Greenland would end "everything," meaning NATO and the post-World War II security structure.

Trump made light of the concerns of Denmark, a steadfast US ally that joined the US in the controversial 2003 invasion of Iraq.