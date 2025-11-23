Trump calls for jail time for Democrats who urged military to refuse illegal orders

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said late Saturday that six Democrats involved in a video calling on military officers to refuse illegal commands "should be in jail."

The Republican leader's remarks came after he accused the Democratic lawmakers on Friday of "seditious behavior, punishable by death."

Democrats slammed Trump's comments as "absolutely vile" threats against the six senators and representatives, all of whom have served in the military or intelligence community.

Trump took to social media on Saturday night, writing:

"THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK."

He said that the Democrats' message was "SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL" and that "THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID."

The video posted on social media Friday called on the military to "refuse illegal orders" and featured Arizona's Mark Kelly, Michigan's Elissa Slotkin, along with Jason Crow of Colorado, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, and Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire.

They did not specify which orders they were referring to, but Trump has ordered the National Guard into multiple US cities, in many cases against the wishes of local officials.

Abroad, Trump has also ordered strikes on a series of vessels in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean that have left more than 80 people dead and which experts say are illegal.