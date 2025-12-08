Trump cancels Juneteenth and MLK Jr. Day free national park entry – instead, you can go free on Trump's bday

Washington DC - US residents will be able to enter its national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite for free on President Donald Trump 's birthday in the latest move by his administration to elevate his profile.

US residents will be able to enter its national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yosemite for free on President Donald Trump's birthday. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

But Americans will lose the current privilege of doing the same on two national days commemorating civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr and the end of American slavery.

The Trump administration claims that the changes, which take effect January 1, are part of the president's push to put Americans first.

The National Park Service is also increasing entrance fees for non-residents.

Critics say changes to the list of what the administration calls "patriotic fee-free days" serve to promote the president while downplaying the US history of slavery and its long civil rights struggle.

In 2025, the list of free days included Martin Luther King Jr Day, which falls on the third Monday of January, and Juneteenth on June 19, which commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved Americans were emancipated.

A Department of the Interior statement said the eight free days in 2026 will include Trump's June 14 birthday – he turns 80 next year – and also happens to be Flag Day, which marks the adoption of the US flag in 1777.

Cornell William Brooks, a former president of the NAACP, said that it was an insult to Martin Luther King Jr.

"The raw & rank racism here stinks to high heaven," he wrote on X.

Trump, who often trumpets how his support grew among Black voters in the 2024 election, has a long history of self-promotion that is gathering steam as he approaches the end of the first year in his second term.

Last week, the Washington-based US Institute of Peace was named after him.

The White House has also recently suggested naming new stadium for the Washington Commanders NFL team after Trump, and some Republican lawmakers even support putting his face on the $100 bill.