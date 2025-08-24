Trump clashes with Democrats as he threatens Baltimore with National Guard

Trump has threatened to deploy National Guard troops to Baltimore as the president seeks to expand his crackdown on crime and immigration.

Baltimore, Maryland - Donald Trump threatened to deploy National Guard troops Sunday to yet another Democratic stronghold, the Maryland city of Baltimore, as the president seeks to expand his crackdown on crime and immigration.

Donald Trump escalated his threats to deploy the National Guard on Sunday – this time to Baltimore.
Donald Trump escalated his threats to deploy the National Guard on Sunday – this time to Baltimore.  © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The Republican's latest online rant about an "out of control, crime-ridden" city comes as Democratic state leaders – including Maryland Governor Wes Moore – line up to berate Trump on a high-profile political stage.

Trump this month deployed the National Guard to the streets of Washington, in a widely criticized show of force the president said amounts to a federal takeover of US capital policing.

Trump obsessed with keeping offensive Indigenous team name and logo at Long Island school
Donald Trump Trump obsessed with keeping offensive Indigenous team name and logo at Long Island school
Trump speaks out on John Bolton FBI raid: "He's sort of a lowlife"
Donald Trump Trump speaks out on John Bolton FBI raid: "He's sort of a lowlife"

In June, he controversially ordered nearly 5,000 troops to Los Angeles – ostensibly to quell protests against immigration enforcement raids – triggering ferocious opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential hopeful.

And the US media is reporting that the Trump administration is also planning an unprecedented deployment of thousands of National Guard personnel to Chicago, the country's third-largest city, prompting vocal pushback from Democrats there.

As for Baltimore, "if Wes Moore needs help, like Gavin Newscum did in L.A., I will send in the 'troops,' which is being done in nearby DC, and quickly clean up the Crime," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, using a derogatory nickname.

Trump's feud with Moore, who is Black, appeared to escalate dramatically this week, with the governor assailing Trump's provocative suggestion of deploying troops in Maryland and Trump calling Moore "nasty" and threatening to revoke federal funds to help fix a collapsed bridge.

On Sunday, Moore told CNN he had invited Trump to walk the streets of Baltimore with him so the governor could counter "this blissful ignorance, these tropes and these 1980 scare tactics" used by the president.

Trump administration takes aim at Baltimore, Chicago, and New York

The Trump administration's deployment of the National Guard has been met with intense backlash from DC resident.
The Trump administration's deployment of the National Guard has been met with intense backlash from DC resident.  © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Hey Donald, we can get you a golf cart if that makes things easier," Moore needled the 79-year-old Trump on X.

Trump, for his part, said he would "much prefer that he clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a 'walk,'" as he cited Moore's "very bad" record on crime.

Moore said Maryland's homicide rate has dropped more than 20% since he has been governor, "and the last time the homicide rate was this low in Baltimore City, I was not born yet."

Trump backs off on executive order to charge people who burn American flags
Donald Trump Trump backs off on executive order to charge people who burn American flags
Turkey's First Lady calls on Melania Trump to speak up for Gaza's children
Melania Trump Turkey's First Lady calls on Melania Trump to speak up for Gaza's children

Moore (46) is a US Army veteran, best-selling author, and the third African-American person elected governor of a US state.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, refused to confirm reports that Chicago would soon receive troops.

Trump had said Friday that Chicago and New York – major Democratic-led cities – would receive National Guard deployments similar to Washington.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, both Democrats, strongly rejected the idea.

Cover photo: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

More on Donald Trump: