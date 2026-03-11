DNC takes legal action amid fears of Trump sending federal agents to election sites

Washington DC - The Democratic National Committee is suing President Donald Trump 's administration after it failed to provide information on possible plans to deploy federal agents to polling sites during the 2026 midterms.

The Democratic National Committee, led by Chair Ken Martin (l.), is suing the Trump administration for information on potential plans to deploy federal agents to polling sites during the 2026 midterm elections. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

The lawsuit – filed Tuesday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia – accuses the Trump administration of failing to respond to 11 Freedom of Information Act requests "concerning potential deployment of federal agents and troops to polling places, drop boxes, and election offices."

"Nearly five months later, the DNC has received neither substantive responses nor responsive documents, not even a list of documents withheld under statutory exemptions," the complaint reads.

"To ensure that the American people obtain timely knowledge of potential threats to free and fair elections and to enable the DNC to take appropriate action to ensure voting rights are protected, the DNC now seeks this Court’s aid to enforce FOIA requirements."

The Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense are named in the suit.

The legal action comes as Donald Trump has threatened to "take over" voting head of the pivotal midterms, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said she "can't guarantee" ICE agents won't be present at polling sites.

"The Republicans should say, 'We wanna take over, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places.' The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting," Trump said on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino's podcast last month, while repeating lies that he was the true winner of the 2020 presidential election.