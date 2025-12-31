Trump's DOJ claims to be working "around the clock" on reviewing Epstein files for release

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration and the Department of Justice said they are working "around the clock" to review more Jeffrey Epstein files to be released.

In a recent statement, the Department of Justice said it was in the process of reviewing tons of files on Jeffrey Epstein (l.) to release to the public. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche revealed that DOJ lawyers from multiple departments are "working around the clock through the holidays, including Christmas and New Years, to review documents in compliance with federal law," which he further described as an "all-hands-on-deck approach."

Blanche went on to add, "Required redactions to protect victims take time, but they will not stop these materials from being released."

"The Attorney General's and this Administration's goal is simple: transparency and protecting victims."

President Trump ran on the promise of releasing the Epstein files. Attorney General Pam Bondi has repeatedly said her department is reviewing them.

But after multiple delays and broken promises, and amid mounting public pressure, the DOJ ultimately declined to release them.

In response, members of Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forced the DOJ to release the files in full. When the bill's December 19 deadline came, the DOJ missed it. It has since released files in very small batches, most of which are heavily redacted.