Trump gag order temporarily stayed in 2020 election case

Washington DC - A federal appeals court ordered a temporary freeze on Friday of a partial gag order imposed on former US president Donald Trump until it can hear arguments in the case.

Donald Trump © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered Trump last month not to publicly attack prosecutors, court staff, or potential witnesses ahead of his March trial for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.



Chutkan's ruling came after special counsel Jack Smith, a frequent target of Trump's vitriol, filed a motion claiming the real estate tycoon's inflammatory rhetoric threatened to undermine his trial for election subversion.

Trump has described Chutkan in public comments and social media posts as a "Trump-hating judge," Smith's office as a "team of thugs," and the US capital as a "filthy and crime-ridden" city with a population "over 95% anti-Trump."

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, appealed the gag order to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, arguing that it infringed on his right to free speech.

The appeals court ordered a temporary stay of the gag order until it can hear oral arguments in the case on November 20.