Trump Justice Department seemingly caught deleting photos from Epstein file dump as critics speak up

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently deleted a number of files that were part of its latest Jeffrey Epstein dump, including a photo that showed the disgraced financier with President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, news outlets noticed that the Justice Department had removed files on Jeffrey Epstein from its website, including a photo of Donald Trump (r). © Collage: Screenshot / X / @OversightDems & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP According to AP News, at least 16 files that the department released to the public on Friday appeared to be scrubbed from their website by Saturday. Among the deleted files was a photo that appears to show a work desk of Epstein's with a number of photos strewn about. In an open drawer of the desk is a photo of Trump and Epstein alongside current First Lady Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted co-conspirator. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. HHS cuts federal funds to American Academy of Pediatrics after RFK Jr. criticism The DOJ has refused to comment on the scrub, but it has sparked heavy speculation among critics. In an X post, Democrats with the House Oversight Committee shared the removed photo – deemed file 468 – and asked Attorney General Pam Bondi, "Is this true? "What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public," the group added.

Critics react to the Trump administration's heavily redacted Epstein files release

A sign showing a photo of President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is displayed ahead of a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 30, 2025. © Oliver Contreras / AFP President Trump – who was close friends with Epstein for decades, and has tried desperately to block the release of the files – recently caved to pressure from Congress and signed an order last month for their release. But when the deadline as required by law came on Friday, the administration missed it and ultimately put out only a small portion of heavily redacted files, further fueling speculation that the president is trying to cover for himself and other powerful men associated with Epstein. Some of the survivors of Epstein's crimes, who have been working closely with Congress to force the release of the files, have also spoken out in disappointment about the partial release. Donald Trump Trump goes on bizarre rant about the FBI making a "mess" of Melania's panties during Mar-a-Lago raid In an interview with CNN, Survivor Jess Michaels argued that the Trump administration had violated the Epstein Files Transparency Act by not releasing them in full, and said that she does not believe they will do so of their own volition. Marina Lacerda, another survivor, told the BBC that she and others are "nervous and sceptical" that if and when the administration does release more files, they will "still be redacted in the same way that it was today." "We are a little disappointed that they're now still lingering on and distracting us with other things," Lacerda added.