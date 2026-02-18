Trump counters widespread claims of racism at painfully awkward Black History Month reception

Washington DC - On Wednesday, President Donald Trump hosted a reception at the White House in celebration of Black History Month.

Trump took to the stage at the event in the East Wing of the White House with the predominantly white crowd loudly chanting, "Four more years!"

The president then gave a speech, which he opened by listing a number of Black people he knows, such as former boxer Mike Tyson.

"Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, 'Trump is a racist, Trump's a racist,' Mike Tyson says, 'He's not a racist, he's my friend, he's been there from the beginning, good times and bad,'" Trump told the crowd.

He went on to name-drop a number of other figures, including his former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, his "pardon czar" Alice Johnson, and HUD Director Scott Turner.

At one point, Trump praised rapper Nicki Minaj – who recently came out as a staunch supporter of his – telling the room, "Her skin is so beautiful!"

Trump also brought up a handful of Black MAGA fans to vouch for him, including an older woman from DC who lost her grandson to violence.

"I love him – I don't want to hear nothing you got to say about that racist stuff," she said, later adding what appears to be an attempt to coin a new MAGA catchphrase: "And Grandma said it!"