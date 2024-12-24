Trump makes death penalty promise in raging response to Biden commuting sentences
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted President Joe Biden's decision to commute the federal sentences of almost every person on death row.
Biden, in his final month in office, announced Monday he was converting the death sentences of 37 of the 40 people awaiting federal execution to life without the possibility of parole.
They included nine people convicted of murdering fellow prisoners, four for murders committed during bank robberies, and one who killed a prison guard.
"Joe Biden just commuted the Death Sentence on 37 of the worst killers in our Country," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"When you hear the acts of each, you won't believe that he did this," he added. "Makes no sense. Relatives and friends are further devastated. They can't believe this is happening!"
In a second post, Trump promised that he would "direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters."
"We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!" he said.
Biden acts ahead of expected resumption of federal executions
Three men were excluded from the move: one of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombers, a gunman who murdered 11 Jewish worshipers in 2018, and a white supremacist who shot nine Black churchgoers dead in 2015.
"Make no mistake: I condemn these murderers, grieve for the victims of their despicable acts, and ache for all the families who have suffered unimaginable and irreparable loss," Biden said Monday.
"But guided by my conscience and my experience... I am more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level. In good conscience, I cannot stand back and let a new administration resume executions that I halted."
Cover photo: REUTERS