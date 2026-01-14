Trump praises "terrific" interim Venezuela leader Delcy Rodriguez after call

Caracas, Venezuela - President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had held a "long call" with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, the first known contact between the two leaders since the ouster of Nicolás Maduro.

President Donald Trump (r.) held a call with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday. © Juan BARRETO / AFP

"We just had a great conversation today, and she's a terrific person," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He later said on social media that he and Rodriguez had discussed "many topics," including oil, minerals, trade, and national security.

"We are making tremendous progress," Trump said.

After Maduro's capture in a deadly US special forces operation on January 3, Trump said he was content to let his former deputy Rodriguez take over – as long as she gave the US access to Venezuelan oil.

He has suggested the US could maintain oversight of the Caribbean country for years.

Rodriguez has been walking a diplomatic tightrope, trying to meet Trump's demands without alienating Maduro loyalists, who control Venezuela's security forces and feared paramilitaries.

Writing on Telegram, she described her call with the US leader as "productive and courteous" and characterized by "mutual respect."