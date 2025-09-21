Trump publicly calls on Justice Department to go after his enemies in angry rebuke to AG Pam Bondi

Washington DC - President Donald Trump publicly urged his Justice Department on Saturday to persecute his enemies in a further descent into full-blown authoritarianism.

President Donald Trump demanded the Justice Department prosecute California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James. © Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & REUTERS

In a social media post addressing "Pam" – apparently Attorney General Pam Bondi – Trump fumed over the lack of legal action against California Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats.

Schiff and James are among a handful of people who have been accused by a close Trump ally, Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, of falsifying documents on mortgage applications.

"We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility," Trump said.

On Friday, the president fired the federal prosecutor who was overseeing the probe into James, after the attorney reportedly insisted there was insufficient evidence to charge her with mortgage fraud.

Erik Siebert, US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, told staff of his resignation via an email on Friday, the New York Times and other US media outlets reported.

"I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so," Trump said Saturday, apparently referencing the probe into James.