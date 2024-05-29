Trump rants as jury deliberations begin: "Mother Teresa could not beat these charges"

New York, New York - Jurors began deliberating Wednesday on whether to convict Donald Trump in the first criminal trial of a former US president – with their decision potentially upending November's election, in which the Republican seeks to return to power.

After weeks of testimony from more than 20 witnesses, the piercing glare of the legal spotlight shifted to the 12-strong New York jury, kept anonymous for their own protection amid soaring political tensions.

After receiving final instructions from the judge, jurors left the courtroom to sit in a designated room where they alone would have the final say on 77-year-old Trump.

"You must set aside any personal opinions you have in favor or against the defendant," said Judge Juan Merchan.

"As a juror, you are asked to make a very important decision about another member of the community."

No time limit is placed on the deliberations, but an acquittal or conviction would require unanimity. If just one juror refuses to join the others, the judge would have to declare a mistrial.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse a $130,000 payment to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels when her account of an alleged sexual encounter could have imperiled his 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors say the fraud was motivated by a plot to prevent voters from knowing about his behavior.

If Trump is found guilty, the political repercussions would far outweigh the seriousness of the charges as, barely five months before the November 5 presidential election, the candidate would also become a convicted criminal.