Trump renews threat to slap huge tariffs on movies made outside US: "Stealing candy from a baby"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his threat of imposing ruinous tariffs on films made outside the US, claiming his country's industry has been "stolen" by others.

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would impose 100% tariffs on all film productions made outside the US. © Collage: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP & REUTERS

Shortly before touting a slew of new levies to be imposed this week on branded pharmaceutical products, furniture, and heavy trucks, Trump turned his focus to the film industry.

In a Truth Social post, he complained about other countries taking business from the US, "just like stealing 'candy from a baby.'"

Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom as "weak and incompetent," adding that the state has been heavily impacted.

"In order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," the Republican wrote, without providing any details on his plans.

Trump's latest post echoes a threat he made in May, when he said the US movie industry was "dying a very fast death."

At the time, he said he was authorizing the Department of Commerce and US Trade Representative to start the process of instituting a 100% tariff.

The implications for the movie industry remain unclear for now.

Hollywood is a major sector of the US economy, generating more than 2.3 million jobs and $279 billion in sales in 2022, according to data from the Motion Picture Association.