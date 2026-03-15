Trump defends move to lift sanctions on Russian oil and goes on rant against Ukraine's Zelensky

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his decision to temporarily lift some sanctions on Russian oil as a result of his war on Iran, saying the move was intended to stabilize global energy markets.

US President Donald Trump (r.) again attacked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him the main obstacle to an end to Russia's invasion. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"I want to have oil for the world. I want to have oil," he told NBC News.

Western countries imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago. But US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently announced that Russian oil already loaded on tankers could temporarily be sold without penalty.

The measure is intended to increase supply on the global market after oil prices surged due to Trump's war on Iran. The temporary exemption from US sanctions is set to remain in place until April 11.

Ukraine and its European allies criticized the unilateral move, saying pressure on Russia must be maintained to help end the war.

In the NBC interview, Trump again accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of being a bigger obstacle to ending the conflict than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I'm surprised that Zelensky doesn't want to make a deal. Tell Zelensky to make a deal because Putin's willing to make a deal," Trump said. "Zelensky is far more difficult to make a deal with."

Zelensky had offered assistance to US forces and their allies in the Middle East in intercepting Iranian drones in early March, noting that Ukraine had gained extensive experience during four years of war, but Trump dismissed the offer.