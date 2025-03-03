Trump roasts Zelensky in fresh attack over "worst statement"

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the US president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump said on social media, citing a story quoting Ukraine's president saying the end of the war with Moscow was far off.

"This guy doesn't want there to be Peace as long as he has America's backing."

Trump also took aim at European leaders who met Zelensky for crisis talks in London over the weekend, saying that they had "stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US."

"Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

Trump's ire comes after a meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelensky at the White House on Friday, which descended into an extraordinary on-camera argument.

Trump and Vance raised their voices and accused Zelensky of being disrespectful and ungrateful for US military assistance, as the Ukrainian pushed his demand for American security guarantees as part of any truce.

Zelensky was then told to leave the White House, with a crucial deal giving Washington preferential access to Ukraine's mineral resources left unsigned.

Trump will now meet his top aides on Monday to discuss next steps on Ukraine.