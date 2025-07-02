Trump threatens Japan with tariff hikes ahead of trade deal deadline: "They're very tough"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Tuesday a trade deal with Japan was unlikely before the July 9 deadline, threatening to raise tariffs on Japanese imports to 30 or 35%.

President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the East Room at the White House on February 7, 2025. © REUTERS

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump criticized Japan's reluctance to accept imports of US rice, as well as the imbalance in auto trade between the two countries.

"I'm not sure we're going to make a deal," Trump said. "I doubt it with Japan, they're very tough."

While Trump imposed a sweeping 10% tariff on imports from most trading partners in April, he unveiled – then paused – higher rates on dozens of economies to allow room for negotiations.

This pause expires July 9, meaning the elevated rates are due to kick in next week if countries fail to reach agreements with Washington to avert them.

To date, only two pacts have been announced. One was a broad framework with Britain and the other a deal to temporarily lower steep tit-for-tat duties with China.

Trump said he was going to write a letter to Japan, asking them to "pay a 30%, 35%, or whatever the number is that we determine" because of the "big trade deficit" with Tokyo.

"It's very unfair to the American people," he said.