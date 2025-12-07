Trump throws insults at female CNN journalist and misspells her name in meltdown over ballroom

President Donald Trump called CNN's chief White House correspondent "Stupid and Nasty" in a raging social media post. © Collage: REUTERS

Twice misspelling CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins' name in a rambling Truth Social post, Trump called her "always Stupid and Nasty" for supposedly questioning the ballooning cost of his vanity project.

"I said because it is going to be double the size, and the quality of finishes and interiors has been brought to the highest level," he wrote.

Collins doesn't seem to have directly asked the president about the ballroom recently, although she did present a short CNN segment about the ongoing construction on Friday.

Claiming the ballroom would be "much bigger and more beautiful than originally planned," Trump insisted it was being "fully paid for by private donations." In October, the 79-year-old admitted that the initial cost estimate of $200 million would rise by another $100 million.

The hugely controversial project has also been marred by disagreements between Trump and the architect first brought on to lead it. On Thursday, the White House told CNN a new architecture firm, Shalom Baranes Associates, was brought on to replace McCrery Architects, with whom the Republican clashed over the planned size of the ballroom.

