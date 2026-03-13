Democrats accuse Trump of aiding Russia's war in Ukraine with sanctions relief

Washington DC - Democrats accused President Donald Trump on Friday of weakening pressure on Russia by easing oil sanctions amid the war on Iran, saying the move risks boosting Moscow's war revenues while American troops face threats of their own in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump's decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil is facing backlash from Democrats. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and two of his top lieutenants, Elizabeth Warren and Jeanne Shaheen, called for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to testify before Congress about the decision.

The senators noted media reports – partially endorsed by Trump in an interview on Friday – said Russia is providing Iran with intelligence that could be used to target US forces, even as the Trump administration loosens sanctions that constrained Moscow's oil sector.

"Russia is reportedly providing Iran intelligence to target and kill US servicemembers, and the Trump administration's response has been to loosen pressure and help facilitate a windfall of $150 million each day for its war machine," the senators said in a joint statement.

"President Trump is offering more relief to the Kremlin than he is to American families, who are now paying more at the pump and for most other essentials because of this conflict."

Trump said in a radio interview that aired Friday he suspected Vladimir Putin "might be" aiding Iran "a little bit" in the war.

He announced earlier this week that Washington would waive some oil-related sanctions in order to boost global supply and bring down prices, as the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and sends energy markets into turmoil.

The president did not specify which countries would benefit from the relief, but the move followed temporary steps allowing Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil that had been stranded at sea under existing sanctions.