Trump to host Central Asian leaders as major powers battle for influence

Washington DC - President Donald Trump is to host a Central Asian summit next week, the leaders of two countries have said, as major powers jockey for influence in the resource-rich region.

President Donald Trump is said to be planning a summit with Central Asian leaders next week. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Russia's traditional dominance in the five former Soviet states has been questioned since it invaded Ukraine, with China, the European Union, and the US all seeking to boost their diplomatic and economic footprint in the region.

The White House has not commented on plans for the summit, but on Sunday, the president of Kazakhstan said it was scheduled for November 6 in Washington, and on Monday, Kyrgyzstan's president said he would attend, local media reported, citing their offices.

Heads of the other three states – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – have not confirmed their participation.

The five countries span an area as large as the EU, but are home to just 80 million people.

Much of the territory is covered by mountains and deserts, but it is rich in natural resources, including rare earths.