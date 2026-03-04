Trump insists he decided to attack Iran on his own terms amid muddied messaging

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his team scrambled Tuesday to reclaim the narrative on why he decided to attack Iran, after his top diplomat suggested the US struck only after learning of an imminent Israeli strike.

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House on March 3, 2026. © REUTERS

Secretary of State Marco Rubio alarmed Democrats – who say only Congress can declare war – as well as many of Trump's MAGA supporters on Monday when he said: "We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action."

"We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn't pre-emptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties," Rubio told reporters.

Administration officials quickly backpedaled, insisting Trump authorized the strikes because Tehran was not seriously negotiating an accord on limiting its nuclear ambitions, and the US needed to destroy Iran's missile capabilities.

"No, Marco Rubio Didn't Claim That Israel Dragged Trump into War with Iran," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted Tuesday on X.

At an Oval Office meeting later with Germany's chancellor, Trump went further, saying, "Based on the way the negotiation was going, I think they (Iran) were going to attack first. And I didn't want that to happen."

"So, if anything, I might have forced Israel's hand."